Chiefs humbled by Rangers

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s football team dropped a 41-7 Southwest 10 Conference game Friday at home to Cassopolis.

The only score for Joe Morsaw’s Chiefs, now 2-1 in the league, came in the second quarter on Sebastian Castro’s two-yard run. Abraham Garcia added the PAT.

Included in Cassopolis’ point total was a 29-yard pass to Brandon Anderson who also kicked six PATs.

Cassopolis outgained White Pigeon 379-130 in total yardage, including a 211-65 edge on the ground. The Rangers, now 3-0, ran 66 plays on the night to just 47 for the Chiefs.

Kyle Black completed 7-of-14 passes for White Pigeon for 65 yards with one interception. Austin Yoder caught one pass for 32 yards for the Chiefs and Kam Garten hauled in three for 26 yards.

Carlos Castro led White Pigeon’s running attack with 11 carries for 53 yards.

Nate Hagen racked up eight tackles for the Chiefs. Sebastian Castro and Black added seven apiece.