Chiefs have plenty of arms, offensive capability to improve

WHITE PIGEON — Confidence will play an integral part in the success of White Pigeon’s baseball program this spring.

“With a little confidence, we have the capabilities to have a strong offense. That whole aspect stems from confidence,” said White Pigeon’s third-year head coach Shawn Minger.

Minger is 12-32 in his tenure at White Pigeon.

The Chiefs seek to improve upon last year’s overall mark of 3-18. White Pigeon, who was winless in the BCS League, graduated three key players off that team in Dylan Sandy (p), David Miller (p, if) and Logan Shafer (utility).

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.