Chiefs hand Bulldogs second straight loss

WHITE PIGEON — The White Pigeon Chiefs grinded out a hard-fought 14-8 Southwest 10 Conference win at home over Centreville Friday at Everett F. Gray Stadium.

White Pigeon’s Stone Kemp raced 37 yards for the game’s first score in the second period. The two-point conversion failed.

Hunter Hutchinson dove over for Centreville’s only score late in the half and the Bulldogs added the conversion run for a 8-6 halftime advantage.

Anthony Rubio crashed over Centreville’s goal line from two yards out in the third quarter and the Chiefs added the conversion run and a 14-8 lead.

Rubio carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and one TD for White Pigeon, now 4-0. Kemp lugged the pigskin 13 times for 69 yards and Collin Mayville added five rushes for 23 yards for the Chiefs.

Mayville also starred on defense for White Pigeon with seven tackles. Dominic Pant added five stops, while Lee Murphy, Rubio, Kobie DeBruine and Chris Bontrager added four apiece.

Hutchinson led Centreville with 16 carries for 68 yards. Ben Yoder gained 52 yards on nine carries and Sam Todd was held to 12 yards on four carries.

White Pigeon outgained Centreville in total yardage 200-151, including a 12-9 edge in first-down conversions.

Centreville, now 2-2 overall, lost two fumbles.