Chiefs fourth, Bulldogs sixth in annual White Pigeon golf invite

STURGIS — The White Pigeon varsity boys’ golf team finished fourth and Centreville earned sixth in Wednesday’s annual Chiefs Invitational at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Mark Olsen’s Chiefs, now 59-18 overall, shot a team score of 351 for the 18-hole event.

Kalamazoo Christian won the team title with a 332. Schoolcraft (333) finished second followed by St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic (344), White Pigeon, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (365), Centreville (399), Marcellus (422), Bronson (435), Cassopolis (447), New Buffalo (472) and Eau Claire (606).

Colin Sikkenga of Kalamazoo Christian was individual medalist with a one-under par 71.

Jordan Olsen led White Pigeon with a 79.

Also scoring for the Chiefs were Cole Shafer (85), Hayden Krogh (93) and Blaine Shafer (94).

Donovan Snook (100) also competed for the Chiefs.

“Today was a pretty good day and we looked really good in spurts. We also looked pretty shaky in stretches. With the exception of Schoolcraft, everybody here today will be at the regional event on May 31. I am expecting a hard-fought regional,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen.

Centreville was led by Carter Geigley with 88. Hannah Terayama (91), Shawn Larsen (101) and Jeremiah Koller (119).

“The kids played well. We have some areas we need to work on before we come back here for regionals,” said Centreville coach Stephen Larsen.

“There were some great teams here today. It’s going to be a tough region. “

