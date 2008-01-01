Chiefs entertain Bulldogs in critical SW10 clash

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s current football team looks to make a memory for itself tonight when it entertains Centreville in a key Southwest 10 Conference clash at Everett F. Gray Stadium.

Kick-off time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Hall of Fame Weekend kicks off tonight with a tailgate reception and 2019 inductees will be announced at halftime. This year’s inductees include Phyllis Giera, Mark Olen and the 1984 undefeated White Pigeon football team.

Both White Pigeon and Centreville are enjoying a successful season so far again this fall coming off playoff appearances last year.

White Pigeon finished 7-3 overall, including a 7-2 regular season mark, last fall in Shawn Strawser’s first season as Chiefs’ head coach. It was the Chiefs first playoff appearance since 2009.

Centreville, meanwhile, finished 9-2 last year under third-year head coach Tyler Langs. Both of the Bulldogs’ losses came against Cassopolis last autumn 21-0 and 35-0. The Rangers are the lone team to hand the Bulldogs a loss this fall, a 15-0 setback by the Bulldogs on the road last week. Centreville made its first appearance in the postseason last fall since 2008.

While Centreville’s biggest test came just a week ago, White Pigeon’s toughest test came two weeks ago when a goal line stand in the final two minutes sealed a 14-8 win for the Chiefs in Decatur. The Chiefs other two wins were in blowout fashion over