Chiefs’ ground game bites Bulldogs

WHITE PIGEON — Two up-and-coming football programs from St. Joseph County duked it out in their Southwest 10 Conference opener Friday at Everett F. Gray Stadium in White Pigeon.

After a first half that saw both team’s defense dominate the action, White Pigeon found a groove on the ground and muscled its way to a 25-0 win over Centreville.

Tyler Langs, the Bulldogs’ first-year head coach, stated after the game that winning is a process that doesn’t happen in the first week.

“The process is going to take longer for a program that hasn’t won many games in the last couple years. I told the boys afterwards that the score of this game last year was 57-0,” Langs said.

“This time the score was 3-0 at halftime. I thought our kids played hard and fought. Right now I don’t think we know how to compete for four quarters. We will be alright once we learn the right way to do things like staying on a block.”

Abraham Garcia’s 11-yard field goal for White Pigeon at the 9:04 mark in the second quarter put the Chiefs up 3-0 at halftime.

The Chiefs expanded on that lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns courtesy of the Castro brothers.

Sebastian Castro, a senior tailback, scooted the final five yards capping a 35-yard drive for the first score with 9:27 left in the third. Kyle Black’s two-point conversion pass to Kamren Garten was successful putting the Chiefs up 11-0.

White Pigeon’s defense held on four downs to get the ball back for the Chiefs at the Bulldogs’ 40.

Junior halfback Carlos Castro raced the final 22 yards for the Chiefs’ next TD with 6:54 left in the period. Garcia’s PAT was successful and the Chiefs built their lead to 18-0.

Sebastian Castro put an exclamation point on White Pigeon’s win with a 30-yard TD excursion with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter. Garcia added the PAT extending his team’s lead to 25-0.

