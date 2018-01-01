Chiddister competes in Disney Baseball Classic at ESPN facility

CENTREVILLE — Centreville sophomore baseball standout Seth Chiddister headed south to Florida over his Christmas break to further hone his skills on the diamond.

Chiddister, who lettered on Centreville’s varsity baseball team last spring as a freshman, competed in the 2018 18U Disney Classic held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, FL Dec. 28-Jan. 1.

Chiddister was a member of the Chicago based Gameday USA 17U Red All-Star team which is comprised of all-stars from the state of Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and NewYork.

The team that Chiddister played on in the 18U bracket compiled a record of 2-1-1 against participating teams from Baltimore, Cincinnati and Southern California during the five-day event.

During the tournament, Chiddister, a left-handed pitcher, tossed four innings of shutout ball and have up only two hits while posting eight strikeouts with just one walk. He had one pick-off.

But it wasn’t just the pitcher’s mound where Chiddister made some noise.

Chiddister was quite dangerous on the base paths where he racked up an incredible seven stolen bases in his team’s final game of the tournament.

It was an event that Chiddister says he will remember for quite some time.

“The experience was great. Every time I stepped into the batter’s box I knew it was going to be a battle. On the flip side, all the batters I had to pitch against made me work for it. There were no easy outs during that whole tournament,” Chiddister said.

Chiddister enjoyed his time off the field as well spending some time on the beach with his family and teammates.



