Centreville splits with Brandywine

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville baseball team earned a doubleheader split Saturday with state-ranked Niles Brandywine.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs defeated the visiting Bobcats on the diamond at Glen Oaks Community College 13-10 before dropping the second game 10-5.

Jackson Barnhardt picked up the win in game one for Centreville in relief. Barnhardt pitched four innings giving up three hits and for runs.

Seth Chiddister had two hits, including a double, with one RBI and scored three runs. Austin Schrader scored twice, had one hit and drove in two runs. Derek Gleaton added two runs, three hits and one RBI. Jacob Spencer had two hits and four RBI. Barnhardt scored once. Gregory scored once and had one hit. Hunter Hutchinson scored twice and had two hits.

Hutchinson suffered the loss in relief in game two. He pitched four innings allowing three hits, eight walks with four strikeouts.

Chiddister had one hit and one RBI. Gregory scored once, had two hits and one RBI. Kyzer Bowen scored once, had two hits and one RBI. Jared Spencer collected three hits, two RBI and scored once. Hutchinson added one run, two hits and two RBI. Cooper DeLeo scored once.