Centreville spikers win to set up showdown at Mendon next week

BANGOR — Centreville’s volleyball team defeated host Bangor 25-16, 25-21, 25-11 Thursday to remain unbeaten in the Southwest 10 Conference.

Centreville, now 8-0 in the league, will face another league unbeaten next Tuesday at Mendon.

The Lady Bulldogs’ win and Mendon’s sweep of White Pigeon sets up a showdown in the Hornets’ gym that night at 6:45 p.m.

Centreville leaned again on senior Joanna Larsen who finished with 13 kills, five solo blocks.

“Joanna was a strong part of our night at the net and took care of the ball when she got her touches,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

Hannah Duchene had six kills and three aces. Sarah Stauffer had four aces and three kills and Kenleigh West-Wing added two aces and five kills. Zoey Lebarre and Dani Stauffer contributed one kill each for Centreville.

Isabel Stauffer had another solid night at setter with 14 assists, a 43 percent passing efficiency to go with two aces.

“Isabel is doing a great job running the floor and taking care of the ball. She is picking up at the right time of the year and is doing great,” Mostrom said.

Savannah Miller followed up with six assists and West-Wing had four.

In the back court, Kate Miles led Centreville’s charge with 15 digs followed by Sarah Stauffer with 13, Miller six and LeBarre five for the Lady Bulldogs, now 27-5-2 overall.

Marcellus sweeps Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE — Marcellus swept host Bloomingdale Thursday 25-15, 25-19, 25-6.

Allison Daugherty had three aces, seven kills and four blocks. Emily Grice finished with eight digs. Emma Holmes finished with four kills and 11 digs. JoLeigh Small had 17 digs. Lillian Tone added five kills and nine digs. Rachel Mihills posted two aces, 11 assists and eight digs. Rhylee Welburn managed four aces, six assists and six digs. Savannah Lowery added three aces, four kills, three blocks and two digs.