Centreville pounds Constantine

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team had too many weapons for visiting Constantine as the host Bulldogs posted a convincing 67-43 non-conference win.

“We shot the ball well tonight and played defense with the intensity required to control the game,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter. “We achieved our game goals tonight by reducing turnovers and executing our offense more productively.”

Centreville built a 20-12 lead after the opening eight minutes. A 22-8 run by the Bulldogs in the second quarter put the hosts on top 42-20 at halftime. Centreville held a comfortable 54-34 lead after the end of the third quarter.

Coletin Gascho poured in 22 points to lead Centreville, now 3-1 overall. Hayden Stauffer added 20 points for the Bulldogs, including 6-of-10 at the foul line, Alex Stafford added 10 points and Brady Reynolds scored six points.

Centreville made 25 field-goal attempts, including seven three pointers, and 10-of-14 at the foul stripe.

Evan Herschbach scored 16 points for Constantine and Nolan Malcom added 10. Zach Bittner chipped in six points for the Falcons.

Bittner and Evan Herschbach had three assists apiece. Anthony Evilsizor pulled down seven rebounds. Malcom had three steals.

