Centreville posts pair of shutouts

Centreville’s baseball team earned a pair of Southwest 10 Conference road wins in Bangor Tuesday 10-0 and 11-0.

Matt Lorencz picked up the win for Centreville in the opener allowing one hit, five walks with five strikeouts.

Jackson Barnhardt, Kyzer Bower, Jacob Spencer and Jared Spencer all had doubles for Centreville. Seth Chiddister, Derek Gleaton, Trae Martin and Hunter Hutchinson all had base hits for the Bulldogs.

Bowen got the win in game two allowing two hits with six walks and six strikeouts.

Bowen and Gleaton both had doubles for Centreville.