Centreville, Mendon girls aim for regional championships this week

Two girls’ basketball teams from the Southwest 10 Conference look to keep their postseason magic going this week when they compete for a regional championship in separate divisions.

In a Division 3 regional in Bronson, Centreville (22-0) meets Delton-Kellogg (18-5) today at 5:30 p.m. in one semifinal contest. The second game pits Niles Brandywine (21-2) against Kalamazoo Christian (15-6) at 7 p.m. Winners return at 6 p.m. Thursday for the championship.

In a Division 4 regional, Mendon (18-3) hosts Martin (17-3) in one semifinal today at 5:30 p.m. Fruitport Calvary Christian (18-5) battles St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (18-2) in the nightcap at 7 p.m. The finals are Thursday at 6 p.m.

Here is a look at each matchup.

Centreville vs. Delton Kellogg

Centreville is coming off a perfect regular season, which saw Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs capture a second consecutive Southwest 10 Conference championship with a spotless 17-0 record.

The Lady Bulldogs captured the school’s first district girls basketball title since 1998 following wins last week over Marcellus, White Pigeon and Constantine.