Centreville looks to derail Cassopolis in SW10 showdown

CASSOPOLIS — Tyler Langs and his Centreville coaching staff hope the Bulldogs’ luck against the Cassopolis Rangers football team changes tonight.

A clash between two unbeatens, Centreville visits Cassopolis tonight in a key Southwest 10 Conference showdown at 7 p.m.

These two teams met twice last season with Cassopolis, a Division 7 state semifinalist two out of the last three seasons, getting the upper hand on Centreville 21-0 in the regular-season meeting and again in the district finals playoff game 35-0.

Cassopolis, which ultimately dropped a wild 37-34 game in the state semifinals to Madison Heights Madison, graduated two of its top playmakers on offense in starting tailback Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, along with quarterback Dylan Green.

But John Purlee’s Rangers still have plenty of speed on the field on both offense and defense.

Ahsan Hart, along with Owen Gardner, are Cassopolis’ top two running threats at tailback.

Gardner scored a pair of TDs for the Rangers in their 28-0 win last week at home over Mendon.

Junior Mason Polomcak (5-11, 180) is Cassopolis’ quarterback, while senior Kyante Buck (5-10, 167) is another offensive weapon at halfback and defensively at cornerback.

Sophomore Kendon Williams (5-11, 220) is a two-way threat for the Rangers at center and middle linebacker.

“Everyone goes through graduation losses. As a coaching staff you have to do what you can to get the new kids up to speed as fast as you can. A lot of our juniors have responded well. The bottom line though is you have to be ready to contain no matter who you are playing,” said Langs, Centreville’s third-year head coach.

“We’re trying to take care of the little details. Cassopolis’ quarterback throws the ball well and they are very physical on the front line. They have a couple linebackers return too,” Langs said. Cassopolis runs a version of the Wing-T, but Langs noted that against Mendon they ran some spread formation out of the shot-gun formation.