Centreville levels Eau Claire twice

It didn’t take long for Centreville’s baseball team to manufacture runs against outmanned Eau Claire in Monday’s Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader sweep at Glen Oaks Community College’s diamond.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs, who hadn’t played a game since April 25 due to inclement weather, came out hitting on all cylinders and left with decisive wins over the Beavers 27-0 and 21-0.

The wins raise Centreville overall record to 10-3 and 7-1 in the conference.

Both games were called on the 15-run mercy rule after just 2 1/2 innings.

Matt Lorencz was the winning pitcher for Centreville in game one with one walk and six strikeouts.