Centreville junior-senior girls third in Battle Creek Optimist Invite

BATTLE CREEK — Centreville’s boys and girls cross country teams competed in Saturday’s Battle Creek Harper Creek’s 40th annual Optimist Invitational.

Centreville’s girls finished third in the junior-senior race with 102 points, while the boys didn’t finish enough runners for a score.

In the girls’ junior-senior race, Centreville was led by the Schlabach twins. Gabriella Schlabach finished fifth in 21:09 followed by Abigail Schlabach in sixth with a time of 21:13.

Paige Walton (22nd, 24:14) was next for the Lady Bulldogs followed by Alexa Jackson (40th, 26:06), Ainsley Webb (46th, 27:11), Kaitlin Tissue (62nd, 31:27), Abby McNamara (64th, 32:37) and Kayla Tissue (65th, 34:51).

Centreville didn’t have any runners in the freshman-sophomore girls’ race.

For the Bulldog boys, Michael Hostetler finished with a time of 21:05 for 38th place. Also finishing for the Bulldogs were Carson Hunter (54th, 22:11) and Christian Kernagis (60th, 25:27).

Centreville’s freshman-sophomore boys totaled 192 points for eighth.

Thai Prate led the Bulldogs with a time of 19:40 for 16th place.

Other finishers for the Bulldogs included Donovan Blum (43rd, 21:43), Logan Weis (51st, 22:16), Zach Vanderhoof (58th, 22:43), Gavin Bunning (62nd, 23:07) and Markus Miller (72nd, 24:38).