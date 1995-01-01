Centreville holding Winterfest, Hall of Fame Induction, Pride Night

CENTREVILLE — Winterfest, Hall of Fame Induction and Bulldog Pride Night will be held tonight at the Centreville varsity boys’ and girls’ home basketball games against Cassopolis.

The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and immediately following that game there will be introduction of Winterfest reps and crowning of the king and queen.

The 1995 Centreville varsity boys’ basketball team will be inducted into the Centreville Athletic Hall of Fame.

There will be free cake and pizza after the game celebrating Bulldog Pride Night.

