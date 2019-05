The Centreville golf team won the final conference jamboree held Monday at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Marcelluys finished second and White Pigeon placed third.

With the win, Centreville wins the Southwest 10 Conference title.

Carter Geigley was league MVP for Centreville with Ethan Schrock, Nathan Wood, and Jeremiah Koller all receiving first-team All-League honors. Abby Nighswonger received honorable mention.