Centreville girls’ track and field wins Division 4 regional championship

HANOVER — Depth carried the Centreville girls’ track and field team to the Division 4 regional championships Saturday at Hanover-Horton.

Shawn Hulin’s Lady Bulldogs scored 114 points to take home the championship trophy.

Mendon’s girls scored 47 1/2 points for sixth place, Colon was eighth with 35 and White Pigeon ninth with 33.

In the boys’ meet, Battle Creek St. Phillip Catholic Central scored 123 points to earn first.

Mendon finished third with 75. Colon ended up sixth with 50, followed by White Pigeon in seventh with 48 and Centreville took ninth place with 35.

The top two place finishers in each event, plus anyone meeting a pre-determined distance, time or height advances to the Saturday, June 3 state meet at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids.

Katie Bedard of White Pigeon qualified in the 100-meter dash with her second-place finish (13.46), while Centreville’s Hannah Marchand took third, Brittany Morris fifth and Kalee Schrock eighth.

In the 200, Claycee West from White Pigeon qualified with a second-place finish (28.38) and Bedard was third. Mary Leighton of Mendon took fifth and Centreville’s Kayla Jepsen was sixth.

West also took second and qualified in the 400 (1:00.92). Centreville’s Jepsen was fifth and teammate Cayla Ferrier placed sixth.

Asia Pratel of Centreville finished eighth in the 800 and sixth in the 1600. Teammate Hannah Terayama was seventh in the 1600.

Carlee Odom of Centreville placed in the 3200 and Pratel finished seventh.

Leighton swept the hurdles, winning regional titles in the 100 hurdles (16.29) and 300 hurdles (47.16).

Grace Schwartz of Centreville was third in the 100 hurdles and teammate Masey Schrock seventh.

Samara Schlabach of Centreville was seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Morris, Kalee Schrock, Carly Todd and Marchand teamed up for third in the 400 relay. White Pigeon took seventh with Bedard, Angela Gibson, Madi Gremore and West.

Jepsen, Logan Jourdan, Todd and Marchand were third in the 800 relay.

Andrea Bell, Ferrier, Jepsen and Schlabach were third in the 1600 relay.

Bell, Pratel, Zoey LeBarre and Terayama qualified with their second-place finish in the 3200 relay (10:59.82).

Mendon’s 3200 relay was fifth with Taylor Heitkamp, Haley Kramer, Mari Clark and Julia Sutter.

Schlabach and Marchand tied for first and both qualified in the high jump at 5-0. Sutter was fourth. Centreville’s Mikayla Kernagis was fifth.

