Centreville edges Vicksburg

CENTREVILLE – Centreville’s baseball team came into Wednesday’s single game against Vicksburg needing a big test to tune up for Friday’s Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader with Mendon.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs scratched its way to an impressive 8-7 non-conference victory over Vicksburg on the Glen Oaks Community College diamond.

Derek Gleaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored the winning run for Centreville, now 16-4 overall.

Centreville scored two runs in the first, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.