Centreville crunches Quincy

CENTREVILLE – Centreville’s softball team rolled to an easy pair of wins at home Thursday over Quincy 16-6 and 18-0.

In the opener, Joanna Larsen had three base hits, including a three-run homer and scored three times for Centreville.

Olivia Deeds added four hits and five RBI for the Lady Bulldogs, Mackenzie Sheteron added three hits, three RBI and three runs. Kamryn Troyer had three hits, including a double, and scored twice.

Mackenzi Troyer picked up the win allowing six hits, six walks with six strikeouts for the Lady Bulldogs.

Larsen added another home run in the nightcap. Jaeden Blades added a triple and Deeds laced a double. Sheteron added three hits, three RBI and scored a pair of runs.