Centreville claims fourth consecutive D4 baseball district

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s baseball team earned its fourth consecutive Division 4 district championship Saturday on its home field.

Mike Webster’s Bulldogs, now 18-2, defeated Howardsville Christian 13-1 in six innings before beating Marcellus 9-5 in the championship game.

“We had a strong desire to win today. Marcellus deserved to be in the finals. They have a great new coaching staff and have turned their program around. I tip my hat to them,” Webster said.

Colletin Gascho started on the mound and got the win against Howardsville Christian, allowing three hits, two walks with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Andrew Stevens walked one and struck out two in a relief appearance.

Brady Reynolds and Seth Chiddister both had a triple for Centreville. Gasho collected a pair of doubles and Kyzer Bowen added one double. Collin Kirby and Alex Meyer both had three singles apiece. Reynolds, Chiddister, T.C. Carpenter, Chad Spence Jr. and Chandler Hostetler all added one base hit.

Reynolds had three RBI, while Meyer, Gascho and Carpenter all drove in two runs apiece.

Lucas Withers took the loss for Howardsville allowing 13 hits, two walks with seven strikeouts.

Withers also had two hits for the Eagles and David Cripps added a single.

Centreville’s Chiddister started the game against Marcellus allowing seven hits, two walks with one strikeout. He got relief help from Meyer and Gascho who combined to allow three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Kirby and Stevens both had a double. Kirby added a pair of singles, while Meyer, Bowen, Gascho and Chiddister all added a single.

Stevens had two RBI, while Bowen, Reynolds, Gascho and Chiddister all had one RBI each.