Centreville celebrates state softball title

EAST LANSING — After Centreville’s softball team turned a double play to end Coleman’s seventh inning at bat, a sea of Blue and Gold filling the stands at Secchia Stadium at Michigan State University erupted into a big celebration of the school’s first state championship in the sport.

Centreville, which finishes the season 37-5 overall, defeated No. 2-ranked Coleman in a come-from-behind win to claim the Division 4 state championship.

The Bulldogs, who lived all season by the theme one pitch, one out and one inning at a time, played with the poise and patience needed to win the state tournament.

After award ceremonies, countless media interviews, well wishes from the student body and community members, the team boarded the van to go eat dinner and cool off after the game played in scorching heat. The team received a heroes welcome and escort at the city limits through the town of Centreville by the village dire department later this evening.

Full coverage on the game and photos will appear in Monday’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.

