Centreville buries turnover-prone Marcellus

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s recipe for success this girls’ basketball season has been its depth.

Senior Kayla Gest was one of several weapons Jill Peterson’s Bulldogs unleashed on visiting Marcellus Tuesday in a 55-36 non-conference win.

Gest came off the bench to score 12 points for Class C fourth-ranked Centreville, which won for the 13th consecutive time and improved to 13-1 overall. The Lady Bulldogs lead the BCS League’s Blue Division with a spotless 7-0 mark heading into Friday’s Winterfest and Hall of Fame game at home against Cassopolis.

“I started off slow. Early on I wasn’t following through with my shot. I just needed to focus more on the basket. I fixed it and ended up hitting more threes than I expected,” Gest said.

Marcellus, which owns sole possession of first in the SAC-Central Division, falls to 9-3 overall.

Gest shared team-high scoring honors with sophomore starting postplayer Samara Schlabach who added 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs also got a big contribution from senior starting guard Skyler DeMeyer who tossed in eight points to go with nine assists and four steals.

Junior Carlee Odom, another starter, added seven points for Centreville and junior Carly Todd had two points and four steals.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.