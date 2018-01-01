Centreville blanks Marcellus twice

MARCELLUS — Centreville’s baseball team swept host Marcellus in a pair of Southwest 10 Conference baseball games Monday 5-0 and 9-0.

Centreville pitchers Alex Meyer and Jared Spencer combined to hold Marcellus without a hit. Meyer struck out four. Spencer struck out four and walked one.

Derek Gleaton cranked out two hits for Centreville and scored once. Seth Chiddister, Nick Weber, Kyzer Bowen, Matt Happel and Chad Spencer all added one hit.

Chiddister drove in two runs and Hunter Huchinson had one RBI.

Weber scored twice. Bowen, Spence, and Gleaton all added one run each.

Trevor Henry took the loss for Marcellus allowing seven hits, four walks with four strikeouts.

Chiddister was the winning pitcher in game two allowing one hit, a single to Marcellus’ Jack Sumners. He walked two and struck out nine.



