Centreville blanks Bloomingdale twice

The Centreville baseball team earned a Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader sweep at home Wednesday over Bloomingdale 8-0 and 10-0.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs are now 12-3 overall.

Seth Chiddister picked up the win in game one for Centreville allowing one hit, one walk with eight strikeouts.

Kyzer Bower had one hit and scored three runs for the Bulldogs. Austin Schradxer , Derek Gleaton, Trae Martin and Jon Gregory all belted one hit. Jacob Spencer drove in two runs.

In the nightcap, Jared Spencer picked up the win and combined with Gleaton, Barnhardt and Chiddister to allow just three hits, one walk with 10 strikeouts.