Centreville beats Hackett

KALAMAZOO – Centreville’s baseball team earned a 7-3 win at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Tuesday.

Centreville, now 23-4, scored all seven of its runs during the fifth inning after trailing the Irish 2-0 after four frames.

Jared Spencer picked up the win on the mound for Centreville allowing two hits, two walks with two strikeouts.

Seth Chiddister started on the mound for Centreville and had three strikeouts in two innings. He was relieved by Derek Gleaton who went the next two frames allowing four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Jackson Barnhardt tossed the last inning to record the save with two hits allowed and one strikeout.

Gleaton and Jared Spencer both belted doubles for Centreville’s only extra-base hits.

Spencer added a single, two RBI and scored once. Jacob Spencer, Kyzer Bowen, Trae Martin and Hunter Hutchinson all had one hit each.