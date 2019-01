CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Athletic Department announces the following events that have been rescheduled.

The games against White Pigeon have ben rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 4.

The Centreville girls’ JV will face White Pigeon that day at 4:30 p.m. followed by the JV boys’ at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Centreville girls’ varsity will play at White Pigeon at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.