Centreville advances to face WP

MARCELLUS – Fans attending Monday’s Division 3 district basketball quarterfinal games in Marcellus got their money’s worth.

Centreville earned a 63-53 overtime win over Decatur in the first game, while Cassopolis got past Constantine 77-63 in the final contest of the night.

Centreville (8-12) advances to face White Pigeon (8-11) in one semifinal at 6 p.m. today, while Cassopolis (20-1) faces Marcellus (13-7) in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. The finals are Friday at 7 p.m.

In the opener, Centreville led Decatur 12-6 after the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime. Decatur took a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter. The contest was deadlocked at 47-47 at the end of regulation.

The Bulldogs outscored the Raiders 16-6 in the extra session.

“We knew tonight was going to be a tough game and Decatur didn’t disappoint as we battled for four quarters. We were down in the fourth quarter and hit a couple of key buckets to tie us up and put us into overtime,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter.

“We kept that momentum going as I’ve seen this team do in nearly every game this season. They dig deep and play to win.”

Senior Jared Rank poured in 19 points to lead Centreville in scoring, including five of his team’s eight three pointers on the evening. Derek Gleaton added 14 points and Sam Todd finished with 12. McClain Lemings scored nine points for the Bulldogs and Tyler Swanwick added six.