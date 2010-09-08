Centreville 8-9-10 All-Stars capture district, advance to state tourney

CENTREVILLE — It’s been a banner summer for Centreville Little League.

For the second time in the past week, an All-Star team from Centreville has won a Michigan District 15 championship.

A week ago, Centreville’s Major Division All-Star baseball team won a district title and advanced to the state tournament, where the Bulldogs lost three straight pool play games and were eliminated.

It was Centreville’s 8-9-10 All-Star baseball team’s turn to shine on Friday when Dan Truckenmiller’s Bulldogs defeated Constantine 21-15 to win the district crown.

In its other district games, Truckenmiller’s ball club topped Three Rivers 10-7, Mattawan 7-6, Vicksburg 20-11 and Constantine.

Centreville advances to the state tournament, which for the Bulldogs begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against Grosse Pointe.

The tournament is double elimination format.

Centreville’s starting lineup consists of Matt Swanwick (p), Ben Truckenmiller (catcher), Kobe Carpenter (1b), Hunter Monson (2b), Evan Blair (ss), Garrison Bunning (3b), Tristan Smeltzer (lf), Jack Bartelt (cf) and Dawson Webb (rf).

Also on the team are Garrett Smith, Gavin Palmer and Henry Kelley.

Dan Truckenmiller serves as Centreville’s manager with assistance from coaches Paul Swanwick, Steve Palmer and Phil Webb.

“The boys just never give up. They fight day after day. Our practices are sometimes tough, but I think at the end the kids appreciate a little toughness,” Dan Truckenmiller said.

What makes Centreville’s district title run even more impressive is that over half of the team consists of first-year players.

“These boys are scrappy, hit the ball well and when we need to, and (are) excellent base runners,” Centreville’s manager said.

“We have a good group of supportive parents. These are just great kids who have exceeded expectations. They do anything to get themselves on base whether it’s bunting, a walk or getting a hit. We’re extremely aggressive.”

