Centreville ‘9’ sweeps White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON – Centreville’s baseball team earned a pair of 15-0 wins at White Pigeon Monday in a doubleheader.

In game one, Seth Chiddister and Derek Gleaton combined on a two hitter with seven strikeouts for Centreville.

Jared Spencer belted a triple for Centreville. Seth Chiddister, Jon Gregory, Trae Martin and Jacob Spencer all added a double for the Bulldogs.

Reece Welosek took the loss for White Pigeon allowing five walks with two strikeouts.

Yzack Hagen and Clark Miller both had a single for the Chiefs.

In the second game, Jared Spencer, Matt Lorencz and Gleaton combined on the mound for four walks and four strikeouts for Centreville.

Chiddister, Gleaton, Martin, Jacob Spencer and Hunter Hutchinson all had one hit apiece for the Bulldogs.

Dominic Pant had four walks and two strikeouts.