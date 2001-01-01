Centreville’s Quake remembered for his passion for coaching football

CENTREVILLE — Passionate is a word family and friends used most to describe how Steve Quake approached life.

Quake, 63, lost a lengthy battle with cancer last week.

Football was one of Quake’s biggest passions outside work and family and the youth in Centreville benefitted from his 32-year interest in the sport.

Quake, a long-time employee at American Axle in Three Rivers, started the rocket football program in Centreville back in the early 1980s. He moved his way up as a coach at various grade levels.

In 1987, Quake coached the Centreville junior varsity team to a 9-0 record. He became the Bulldogs’ varsity head coach in 1989 and later served as defensive coordinator under head coach Brian McDaniel, including 2001 when Centreville earned its first berth in the state playoffs.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.