Centreville’s Geigley tied for ninth; WP’s Shafer 18th in D4 golf finals

Centreville junior golfer Carter Geigley is currently tied for ninth place after the first round Friday in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 4 state finals at The Meadows on the Grand Valley State University campus.

Geigley finished the opening 18-holes with a score of 80 for eight over par.

Geigley shot a 42 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine. He finished the day with 10 pars, one birdie and six bogeys.

“Carter started out with a few nerves but was able to calm down and make some really great shots. You can get in trouble really quickly if you don’t hit fairways,” said Centreville head coach Stephen Larsen. “He made some adjustments to his game plan so he could get some better chances coming into the greens.”