CENTREVILLE — Although shaky at times, Centreville’s girls’ basketball team used the same method to win its 18th consecutive game Thursday as it did in the previous 17.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs turned to their defense, depth, shooting and rebounding to hollow out a 42-30 BCS Blue Division win at home over Bronson.

Centreville improves to 18-1 overall and finishes 10-0 to reign as outright divisional champions. Bronson falls to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in divisional contests.

The game was the final one between the two longtime rivals. Both teams are leaving the BCS League next school year to join a different conference. Bronson becomes a member of the Big 8 East next fall, while Centreville moves to the Southwest 10.

Lady Bulldog seniors Andrea Bell, Hannah Rice and Skyler DeMeyer were also honored for Senior Night.

Centreville, the No. 2-ranked team in the latest Class C Associated Press poll, led Bronson 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Peterson was pleased with her team’s defense in the opening period.

“Last time we played them they scored 17 points in the first quarter. Our goal tonight was to be patient on defense and never let them get their offense going,” Peterson said.

“I believe our depth and conditioning played a big role and kept us fresh as we got a lot of tips on balls that we brought back to our end.”

Bronson only managed three baskets in the opening period as Centreville jumped out to a 10-6 advantage.

Samara Schlabach scored four of her eight points for Centreville during the stanza. Hannah Rice added a putback and Kayla Gest and Carly Todd converted layups for the Lady Bulldogs.

DeMeyer found Rice wide open down underneath for two easy buckets that helped stretch Centreville’s lead to 16-8 early in the second quarter.

Bronson eventually sliced its deficit to five, 16-11, on a three pointer. Todd’s triple and two baskets inside by 6-foot-0 freshmen center Joanna Larsen helped put Centreville in front, 23-16, entering halftime.

Centreville played stingy defense in the third quarter holding Bronson to just four points and extending its lead to 33-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Schlabach scored the other half of her point total during the period and Kayla Gest knocked down a three-pointer while Brittany Morris came off the bench and added a put back to spark the Lady Bulldogs.

Centreville got key baskets to start the final period from Rice and Andrea Bell for a 37-25 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs would eventually seal up the win by making 5-of-6 free-throw attempts in the final 1:30.

Gest added five points. Todd, Abby Nighswonger and Larsen all chipped in fourth points apiece. DeMeyer added three and Morris and Bell scored two points each.

Schlabach yanked down nine rebounds, Larsen eight and DeMeyer seven. DeMeyer added three steals and Todd had four assists.

Centreville had 17 field-goal attempts and made 6-of-13 free-throw attempts.

Bronson was led in scoring by sophomore guard Kiera Lasky with 10 points and Payton Robinson tossed in eight for the Vikings, who made 11 field-goal attempts, including four three-pointers, and 4-of-9 at the foul stripe.

“We didn’t take very good care of the ball but rebounded well and shot decent,” Peterson__ said. Even at this point in the season, we have many things to improve on in the next couple weeks. I’m proud of the girls for what they’ve accomplished this far and the support they show each other along the way.”

Bronson coach Tony Lasky was disappointed in the way his team shot the ball.

“No matter who we play we normally score 35-40 points per game. Centreville took advantage of our poor shooting and turnovers. They took us out of our offense. We weren’t able to settle down and never seemed to get a good flow,” Lasky said.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.