Centreville’s balance, Stauffer stuffs Colon

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team continues to be a work-in-progress.

Mike Hunter’s Bulldogs added a couple extra pieces to the puzzle Tuesday in a 63-37 non-conference victory at home over Colon.

The Bulldogs welcomed senior forward Collin Kirby and sophomore center Chris Cooper back from the injured reserve list.

Hunter liked what he saw out of Kirby and Cooper and believes their contributions will eventually help make Centreville a much deeper team down the road.

“This was a difficult game coming off break. Our intensity level just wasn’t where we wanted it to be tonight. But with Collin and Chris returning it gives us a much deeper bench,” Hunter said.

Centreville’s balance throughout its lineup played a critical role as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall.

