Cats focused on regaining momentum against Sturgis

THREE RIVERS — Just moments after Tuesday’s 71-49 defeat against Paw Paw, Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team had already put the loss behind it to focus on tonight’s divisional matchup with Sturgis.

Three Rivers hosts Sturgis at 7:15 p.m. for Senior Recognition Night. The game will be preceded by the junior varsity boys’ contest at 5:45 p.m. and jayvee girls at 4:15 p.m.

In the conference championship picture the Paw Paw loss means little because the two teams are in different divisions. The top two teams from the North and South Division square off in the conference title game Thursday, March 2.

Three Rivers, 9-4 overall and 4-0 for first place in the Wolverine Conference’s South Division, holds a two-game lead on second-place Sturgis (4-2 South, 12-3 overall).

Three Rivers defeated Sturgis 64-49 the last time the two teams met on the Trojans’ home floor back on Jan. 13.

“Sturgis is going to be hungry to get after us and take a game from us on our floor. I believe our kids will come out Friday and respond positively,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

The game preparation remains the same as it did last time Three Rivers faced Sturgis. The Cats must take better care of the basketball than they did Tuesday when they committed 25 turnovers.

In the previous meeting, Sturgis was without Brandon Wenzel because of disciplinary reasons.

“We have to be able to handle their shooters and be able to attack their zone,” Burg said.

“Defensively we have to be able to contain the Polzin kid. He’s good down in the post and really understands the game. Stewart’s a big guy too and they’ll have Wenzel this time around.”

But Three Rivers’ coach knows his guys will be prepared after having seen Sturgis once already.

“We know how to prepare for them now. Last time we really came out with a lot of energy in the second half against them. Carson (Charvat) and Gavin (Charvat) really got us going. Tirrell (Hausmanis) only scored one basket that night, but he rebounded well and found Carson underneath whenever he was double-teamed. He’s starting to play above the rim more and has a nice outside shot as well. He complements Carson very well,” Burg said.

“To win it’s going to take all of us working together. It’s not just one person. We need everyone to help carry us to victory.”

Three Rivers is led by Carson Charvat, a 6-foot-5 senior strong forward, at 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Cats’ starting center is Hausmanis (6-4, 240) who averages 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds an outing.

The rest of the Cats’ starting lineup includes senior Sam Hawkins and sophomore Jalen Heivilin at the guard spots and sophomore forward Gavin Charvat.

Heivilin averages 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and one steal per contest. Hawkins sports norms of 5.8 points, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and 4.6 assists. Gavin Charvat averages 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal.

The Cats get good contributions off the bench from Ashley Manansala at guard and Eric Johnson and Max Chapman in the post positions.

Johnson averages 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and one steal.

In the previous game, Gavin Charvat had 22 points and three rebounds to lead Three Rivers. Carson Charvat had 21 points, two assists and 10 rebounds. Heivilin scored 11 points, eight boards and four assists. Hawkins contributed three points and a pair of assists.

Sturgis top players include seniors center Matt Polzin (6-4) and Brandon Wenzel, along with juniors Brecken Stewart (6-5), Drew Murphy, Tyrone Washington, Dalton Smith and sophomore Zachery Chapman.

Polzin scored 16 points and Stewart added 11 for the Trojans last time around against the Cats.

Three Rivers’ losses this season came to Paw Paw and Otsego in cross-divisional league action and to non-league foes Battle Creek Harper Creek and Portage Northern.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.