Cats drop freshman, JV basketball games at home with Otsego

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity and freshman boys’ basketball teams both dropped Wolverine Conference games at home Thursday to Otsego.

Three Rivers lost a 40-37 heartbreaker to Otsego in the freshman contest.

Ross O’Connor had 12 points, nine rebounds and one steal for the Wildcat freshmen. Devon Gidley added 10 points, two assists, two blocks and one rebound. Carter Minger tossed in nine points, one assist, five rebounds and one steal. Dylan Kennedy had six points, two rebounds and three steals. Khybren Street had four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Three Rivers trailed Otsego 13-8 after one period, 27-14 entering halftime and 30-22 through three periods.

The Cats shot 16-of-48 (33 percent) from the floor and went 4-of-11 at the foul stripe (36 percent).

Three Rivers suffered a 59-50 loss to Otsego in the junior varsity game.

Brendan Brown had 19 points, one assist and four rebounds for Three Rivers. Bryce Morlan had 18 points and eight rebounds. Traven Van Oss chipped in four points, three assists and six rebounds. Garrett McDonald and Mitchell Coney had three points apiece.

Three Rivers led Otsego 7-1 after one period. Otsego rallied to take a 19-17 halftime advantage and increased its lead to 40-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.