PLAINWELL — Although pleased with a win in the season opener, Brian Burg and his Three Rivers boys’ basketball team know they have to be prepared for the start of Wolverine Conference play tonight.

Three Rivers, members of the South Division, visits Plainwell for a Wolverine Conference cross-over matchup with the Trojans, a member of the North Division, at 7:15 p.m.

The game will be preceded by the freshman teams tipping off at 4:15 p.m. followed by the junior varsity contest at 5:45 p.m.

In other games around the league, all are non-divisional crossover games. Sturgis visits South Haven, Paw Paw travels to Otsego, Vicksburg is at Paw Paw and Edwardsburg goes to Allegan.

Three Rivers opened its season with a 76-67 win at home Tuesday over Niles, while Plainwell lost on its home court to Portage Northern 66-49 in a non-league battle.

“Coming off the first game with a win is very nice, but know we jump right into conference play tonight,” said Three Rivers head boys coach Brian Burg.