Cassopolis outplays Schoolcraft

Cassopolis’ quickness was too much for Schoolcraft Thursday inside Watervliet’s gymnasium.

Ricky Evans’ Rangers were able to use its transition game at key moments during the contest to speed past the Eagles and earn an eventual 62-51 win in the Division 3 regional finals.

It is Cassopolis’ first regional boys’ basketball title since 1989.

“Our transition game and defense tonight brought us this win and regional championship. We told the kids at halftime to pick up the intensity and they responded,” Evans said.

Senior Tyrese Hunt-Thompson led the Rangers, now 24-1, to the win with a game-high 30 points, including a trio of three pointers.