Cassopolis’ quickness leaves Marcellus behind

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ boys basketball team made a gallant effort, but Cassopolis’ transition game was hard to match as the visiting Rangers ran to a 81-64 Southwest 10 Conference win Monday.

The game was a makeup after it was canceled last Friday due to poor weather.

“I wasn’t sure how we were going to play tonight because we had all of last week off because of weather cancelations. The kids surprised me. I think they were ready to play,” said Cassopolis coach Ricky Evans. “Our speed and full-court pressure were big factors. We go hard for 32 minutes nonstop.”

Cassopolis’ constant pressure forced Marcellus into 25 turnovers on the night.

“Cassopolis’ pressure is relentless. We talk to our kids all the time about it and how we want to work against it. You can’t simulate that kind of look in practice. They converted a lot of layups. I thought they shot very well from the floor tonight,” said Marcellus coach Troy Kahler.

“At halftime we just told the kids that we have to get better against that kind of pressure. We’re going to see that come district against teams like Constantine and Schoolcraft.”

Cassopolis bolted out to an early 10-4 advantage on Marcellus after the opening eight minutes. Three of the Rangers’ buckets came on drive penetration inside for layups. A late 3-pointer by Cassopolis’ Kiambu Gary put the visitors in front 15-13 after one period.



