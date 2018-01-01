Carr rebuilds White Pigeon baseball program with plenty of youth

WHITE PIGEON — First-year White Pigeon baseball coach Dan Carr knows rebuilding the Chiefs’ program will be a lengthy process, but he’s excited about the enthusiasm his young team has shown so far in the preseason.

Carr, a White Pigeon alumnus, begins his first year as Chiefs’ head coach. He previously coached varsity and junior varsity baseball at Centreville in the early 1990s.

Carr has four returning letter winners to help bring the young Chiefs’ along.

Senior Kamren Garten returns with a lot of experience. Garten is pegged for duty at catcher and pitcher and at other infield positions when he’s not behind the plate or on the mound.

“We look for Kamren to guide the younger guys on and off the field,” Carr said.

Junior Carter Grant (if, p) will also help bolster White Pigeon’s pitching staff.

“Carter has also logged a lot of innings on previous teams. We are looking for him to lead our pitching staff as well as anchor the defense when he’s not pitching,” Carr said. Junior Kaleb Elkins (if, of, p, catcher) will play multiple positions for the Chiefs.

“Kaleb is our super utility player this year. We are looking for him to step up his game and be solid for the team where he is playing that day,” Carr said.

Junior Clark Miller is a returning infielder.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.