Cardinals soar past Lady Cats

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers could not afford to be so one-dimensional against Coldwater’s highly regarded girls’ basketball team Monday.

Coldwater, the first-place team from the highly competitive Interstate 8 Conference, came into the contest with just one loss, a four-point setback to Ann Arbor Pioneer earlier this season.

Ken Smoker’s Lady Cardinals, 16-1 overall this season, used a stingy defense, quickness, size and depth to hollow out a 70-33 non-conference win over the Lady Cats.

“Coldwater is a solid basketball team. We didn’t help ourselves in certain situations, but that had a lot to do with Coldwater being as good of a defensive team as they are,” said Three Rivers’ coach Jason Bingaman.

“At any time tonight, Coldwater had five girls out there that made the right pass and they just picked us apart defensively. Offensively we didn’t shoot very well and most of our offense comes off our play at the defensive end. We talked after the game that we scheduled these kind of non-league games for a reason and that’s to prepare us for the end of the year.”

Coldwater jumped out to a quick 10-0 advantage. The Cardinals scored three of those baskets off Lady Cats turnovers.

Three Rivers didn’t get their first points of the night until junior point guard Hadley Miller drained a three pointer with 3:13 left in the period.

Coldwater got eight points from Olivia Foley to open up a 19-5 advantage over Three Rivers entering the second quarter.



