Calumet College of St. Joseph next stop for Glen Oaks’ Hannah Carr

WHITING, Ind. — White Pigeon native and Glen Oaks Community College sophomore Hannah Carr will continue her academic and athletic career for the next two years at Calumet College of St. Joseph.

Calumet is a NAIA school located in Whiting, Ind. and the Crimson Wave are a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Carr, a two-sport standout the past two seasons at Glen Oaks Community College in cross country and basketball, will be participating in basketball, cross country, and track and field for the Crimson Wave in addition to being a full-time student.

The small campus and family-like atmosphere she experienced at Glen Oaks were major considerations for Carr when determining where she wanted to finish out her academic and athletic endeavors.

“As a student-athlete at Glen Oaks the small college atmosphere helped me become more aggressive and confident on the basketball court, and academically my instructors taught me how to think on my own,” Carr said.

Carr plans to major in English and Communications at Calumet, with hopes of working in the media field upon graduation.

“They have opportunities at Calumet for me to get some hands-off experience work for their school newspaper and on a college news show,” Carr said.

Carr recently participated in a basketball scrimmage with the Crimson Wave and its head coach Steve Helm just a couple weeks ago.

“All of the girls on Calumet’s women’s team get along and they seem to have a real strong bond, and support one another. That really impressed me and Coach Helm lets you know up front where you stand, and helps you reach your goals,” Carr said.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

