Burg hopes late momentum from loss carries over for ‘Cats in home debut

THREE RIVERS — Brian Burg hopes the effort his boys’ basketball team gave during the second half in Tuesday night’s loss at Niles is a positive sign of things to come.

Three Rivers, 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Wolverine Conference South Division, makes its home debut tonight with Plainwell coming to town.

Tipoff time is 7:15 p.m. The freshman game gets underway at 4:15 p.m. followed by the junior varsity tilt at 5:45 p.m.

Tonight’s game can be heard live on WRCI-FM (97.1) radio station. Air time is 7:05 p.m.

Three Rivers trailed Niles 46-20 at halftime, but the Wildcats were able to outscore the Vikings 29-21 in the second half before losing 67-49.

Plainwell, 1-1 overall, is coming off a 56-53 non-league win at home Tuesday over Portage Northern. The Trojans, who are coached by Dan Klein, lost their league and Wolverine Conference North Division opener last week to South Haven 56-55.