Bulldogs outlast Lady Cats

OTSEGO —

Facing a team with more depth and size, Otsego was clearly the more talented girls basketball team on the floor Friday.

The visiting Three Rivers Lady Cats showed a lot of heart and grit before dropping an eventual 56-48 Wolverine Conference non-divisional decision.

Three Rivers falls to 7-4 overall with the loss, while Otsego improves to 9-2 for all games.

“There’s never a good loss, but after we dug a hole early, we talked about needing a collective effort to get ourselves back into the game. I was really pleased with our defense tonight,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“As soon as everyone started getting involved that helped us greatly. We got decent looks on our shots early on and we knew if we continued to work on the offensive end they would eventually start falling.”

Otsego hustled out to a 12-5 advantage over Three Rivers after the opening period, including a 10-0 advantage to start the game.

Three Rivers’ only points in the period came on a short jumper from junior point guard Hadley Miller. Miller buried a three pointer two minutes later for the other Lady Cat field goal in the period.