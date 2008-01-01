Bulldogs must erase mistakes to keep pace with powerful Rangers in rematch

CASSOPOLIS – The top two football teams out of the Southwest 10 Conference meet up in a rematch Friday night with a Division 7 district title on the line.

Centreville (9-1) visits No. 9-ranked Cassopolis (10-0) in the Region 3, District 1 matchup.

The winner advances to the regional next week against the winner between Clinton (8-2) and host Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central (8-2) from District 2.

Cassopolis, league champions, handed Centreville its lone defeat of the season two weeks ago with a 21-0 win over the host Bulldogs.

Coach Tyler Langs and his Centreville ballclub are looking forward to the rematch and reversing the outcome.

“We need to eliminate mistakes. When you play a great team you cannot give them extra chances. This season has been a lot of fun and we need to continue to get better as people and as football players,” Langs said.

“They have a ton of good players we need to stop. We cannot stop everything. We are going to try and get better at our scheme and see what happens.”

Centreville, which achieved its first winning season and playoff berth since 2008 this fall, was able to mount a late scoring drive inside Cassopolis’ 10-yard line in the first meeting but turned the ball over on a fumble.

The rematch features a pair of teams with high-scoring offenses and two of the stingiest defenses in all of Southwestern Michigan.

Cassopolis has manufactured 497 points with six shutouts this season, including a 48-0 whooping of perennial state power Muskegon Catholic Central.

Centreville has put 365 points with its Wing-T attack and blanked five of its foes, including a 21-0 win over Mendon in the regular season.

The Bulldogs offensive attack is guided by junior quarterback Hunter Hutchinson, along with senior halfbacks Sam LaValle and Kyzer Bowen, along with sophomore tailbacks Sam Todd and Ben Yoder.

Senior middle linebacker Justin Norgan leads Centreville on the defensive side of the football in tackles.

