Bulldogs linksters slip by Falcons

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s golf team defeated Constantine 205-223 in a non-league match played on the Falcons’ home course at Island Hills Golf Club Monday.

Carter Geigley shot a 46 to lead Centreville. Hannah Terayama finished with a 50 followed by Shawn Larsen (54), Ethan Schrock (55) and Jeremiah Koller (59).

Devon Snyder led Constantine with a 53. Jake Locker and Brendan Patmelnicks both carded a 56 and Zach Harrison and Drew Hulse both finished with a 58.

“We weren’t on top of our game mentally tonight. Putting was our downfall. The greens here are fast and we just didn’t read them well. We’re going to take this and focus on what we need to do to play better at regionals next week. The kids improved in their mid-range game and made some better shots into the greens. We’ll get the work in at practice to be ready for next week” said Centreville coach Stephen Larsen.