Bulldogs’ size, pressure catches up to Lady Cats in second half

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers Lady Cats had everything going their way in the first 16 minutes.

Unfortunately basketball games are 32 minutes total in length and the final half didn’t go as well as the first for Three Rivers.

Otsego (6-1) trailed Three Rivers (2-3) 16-14 entering the halftime break.

Tony Koshar’s Lady Bulldogs wasted little time erasing that deficit to start the third quarter.

Otsego outscored Three Rivers 13-0 to begin the second half and built a 33-18 cushion heading into the fourth quarter on its way to an eventual 49-23 Wolverine Conference win Friday.

Otsego used its full-court pressure, size, physical play and outside shooting to distance itself from a pesky Three Rivers ballclub in the final half.

