Bulldogs’ offense sputters in loss at Union City

UNION CITY — Centreville played one of its better games defensively Monday.

Unfortunately, the Bulldog boys’ basketball team didn’t bring their offense with them and wound up dropping a 37-28 non-conference decision to host Union City.

“It was hard to play Centreville basketball tonight. A few calls didn’t go our way and our intensity wasn’t where it needed to be to win a game,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter. “Union City out rebounded us tonight and moved the ball well on offense to get open shots and control a majority of the game.”

