Bulldogs’ line batters Wildcats to reclaim possession of Swinebone

VICKSBURG — With the hometown crowd behind them, the Vicksburg Bulldogs took a page right out of the Three Rivers playbook in a 30-20 Wolverine Conference win over the Wildcats Friday.

Vicksburg’s win denies Three Rivers (7-2) a share of the Wolverine Conference title. The Bulldogs finish 7-2 and in a tie for second place with the Wildcats. Both teams have qualified for the state playoffs. Edwardsburg wins the outright league title with its win over Sturgis.

Tom Marchese’s Bulldogs used a short passing game, a Three Rivers specialty, and dominated play on the offensive line to move the football on the Wildcats to the tune of a 182-66 advantage on the ground.

“Vicksburg came out and hit us in the mouth. They had a great game plan and are well-coached. It took us a while to wake up. We told the kids at halftime to keep playing with great effort and try to cause some turnovers,” said Three Rivers coach J. J. Wagner.

“We have to regroup and figure some things out and see where we go from here for the playoffs.”

Bulldogs’ quarterback Garrett Ketelaar finished the night completing 14-of-19 for 131 yards and one touchdown. His top receiver on the night was Tim Gearig with four catches for 68 yards.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

