Bulldogs’ bats clip Orioles

CENTREVILLE – Centreville’s baseball team earned an impressive non-conference doubleheader sweep at home over Quincy Thursday 6-0 and 7-1.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs scored four times in the third inning and added two more runs during fifth in the opener.

Junior Seth Chiddister tossed five innings to get the win for Centreville. Chiddister allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out seven. Derek Gleaton tossed two frames of scoreless relief allowing two hits, two walks with three strikeouts.

Jared Spencer belted two hits, including a triple, for Centreville and had three RBI and scored twice.